Perez will remain with the Atlanta organization after coming up short in his bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The veteran lefty pitched well this spring, posting a 2,84 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over 12.2 innings, but the dominance of top prospect Didier Fuentes seems to have squeezed out Perez. He's expected to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett and could be one of the first players called up if further injuries hit the big-league rotation.