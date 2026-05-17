Perez will not start against the Marlins on Monday, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Perez struck out two batters in one inning of relief during Atlanta's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday and will no longer start in Monday's series opener, with Didier Fuentes seemingly the top candidate to take the mound instead, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Perez has a 2.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 36 innings this season.