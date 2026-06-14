Braves' Martin Perez: Picks up fifth victory

Perez (5-3) earned the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Perez got through five scoreless frames before exiting with a runner on second base and one out in the sixth. That runner came around to score following the lefty's departure, but that didn't prevent Perez from finishing with the win. The veteran hurler has completed six innings just once over 14 appearances (10 starts) this season, though he's put together a very solid 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB through 62 innings. Perez's place in the rotation has become even more important with Spencer Strider (elbow) landing on the injured list Saturday, and the former lines up to next take the mound at home against Milwaukee.