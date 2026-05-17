Perez is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

The veteran left-hander was originally penciled in to start Monday's series opener in Miami, but he's been pushed back a day after firing a scoreless inning of relief Saturday against Boston. Perez has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with a 2.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 36 innings while starting in five of his nine appearances.