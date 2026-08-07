Braves' Martin Perez: Strong start shortened by rain

Perez tossed three scoreless and hitless innings in a no-decision against Miami on Thursday, issuing one walk and striking out three batters.

Perez cruised through three frames, throwing 22 of 35 pitches for strikes and limiting the Marlins to one baserunner (on a second-inning walk that was quickly wiped out by a double play). However, inclement weather delayed the game for over an hour, and Atlanta manager Walt Weiss elected to not send Perez back to the mound after play resumed. Perez nonetheless made another strong impression, improving his season ERA to 3.14. He's now given up just one hit zero runs across 10 innings over his past two starts, and he's projected to next take the mound -- presumably with a pretty fresh arm -- at home versus the Mets early next week.