Olson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.

He took Erick Fedde deep in the first inning, kickstarting a 12-run eruption from the Atlanta offense. Olson has four multi-hit performances in the last five games, continuing a hot streak that has seen the first baseman slash .311/.366/.635 over his last 19 contests with five of his 13 homers on the season.