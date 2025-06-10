Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in a 7-1 win against Milwaukee on Monday.

Olson broke a 1-1 tie and put Atlanta up for good with a two-run blast to center field in the fifth inning. The veteran first baseman has knocked in eight runs over his past five contests despite going a modest 4-for-16 at the plate during that span. Olson has also walked six times during the five-game stretch, and all four of the hits (two doubles and two homers) have gone for extra bases. He's up to 14 home runs, 39 RBI and an .817 OPS on the campaign.