Olson went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Olson picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break by drilling a grand slam in the first inning. He's up to 30 homers and 76 RBI with a .254/.358/.573 slash line through 90 games. Over his last 11 contests, he's gone 17-for-43 (.395) with five home runs, four doubles and 17 RBI.