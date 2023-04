Olson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

The first baseman cracked RBI two-baggers off Miles Mikolas in the first and fourth innings, and in between he took the St. Louis right-hander deep for a solo shot. Olson has displayed impressive power in the early going, batting .308 (8-for-26) with three doubles, three homers, six runs and seven RBI through six games.