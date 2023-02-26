Olson went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
He smashed a Kaleb Ort pitch off the top of the wall in right-center field in the third inning, but perhaps more encouraging for his 2023 fantasy value was his first at-bat, in which he snuck a grounder through the right side of the infield that almost certainly would have resulted in an out under the old shift rules. Olson had a .338 wOBA last season against the shift versus a .370 mark when he wasn't hitting into one, offering hope he could see his .240 batting average from 2022 rise somewhat significantly.