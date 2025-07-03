Olson went 3-for-5 with a double and a grand slam in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Olson blew the game wide open for Atlanta in the sixth, when he took Ryan Zeferjahn deep to right field for a 358-foot grand slam, the ninth of his career. Wednesday marked Olson's 16th multi-hit game of the season, five of which have come in the midst of his current nine-game hitting streak. Over that span, he has gone 15-for-38 (.395) with four doubles, one home run and seven RBI.