Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

The first baseman went back-to-back with Ronald Acuna in the first inning against Josiah Gray before launching a two-run shot off rookie Taylor Ward in the seventh. Olson needed only two regular-season games to show that his spring power display was still in full effect, and after posting two straight campaigns with at least 30 homers and 100 RBI, the 29-year-old could be gearing up for a career-best season.