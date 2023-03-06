Olson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The first baseman crushed a two-run shot to right field in the first inning off Carlos Rodon, his second homer in as many days and third in five contests. Olson's gone 8-for-12 in total to begin his spring, and while he's never been known as an asset in the batting average category, MLB's new limits on shifting could help the 28-year-old improve on last year's .240 average without costing him any power.