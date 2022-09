Olson went 1-for-2 with a walk. a home run and three RBI in Monday's 8-0 win over the Nationals.

His two-run blast off Cory Abbott in the fourth inning opened the scoring and gave Bryce Elder all the run support he would need. Olson snapped a 17-game homer drought with the performance, and his bat is showing some flickers of life with the playoffs on the horizon -- he's gone 6-for-25 (.240) over his last seven starts with two doubles in addition to Monday's long ball, Olson's 29th of the season.