Olson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-7 win over the Brewers.

He took Bryse Wilson deep in the seventh inning, adding to Olson's NL-leading 33 homers on the season. The first baseman is slashing .301/.395/.575 through 20 games in July, and his .934 OPS on the year would be his highest mark since he rang up a 1.003 OPS in 2017 in his first extended stint in the majors.