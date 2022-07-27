Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.
Olson's fifth-inning long ball gave Atlanta a 5-0 lead that provided more than enough cushion for rookie starting pitcher Spencer Strider, who yielded one run over six innings before getting pulled from the contest. In his first season with Atlanta, Olson has seen his batting average slip from his final year in Oakland, but he's more or less maintained his power production. He's now up to 19 home runs and has already matched his career-high total from last season with 35 doubles, which leads the majors. Olson will start at first base and bat third in Wednesday's series finale.