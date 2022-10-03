Olson went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Olson went yard in all three contests of Atlanta's series with New York, giving him five long balls in his last six games. After a rough first three and a half weeks of September, Olson closed the month on a hot note and has carried over that success to early October. He secured the third 30-homer campaign in the process and now sits at 33 heading into Atlanta's final series of the regular season in Miami this week.