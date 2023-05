Olson went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBI in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.

Olson launched a two-run shot during Atlanta's seven-run first inning before going deep again in the fifth. He was in a small slump entering Sunday, going 3-for-25 (.120) over his previous seven games since his last multi-hit effort. Still, he's ripped five homers over his last 10 contests, giving him 16 on the year with a .236/.360/.538 slash line.