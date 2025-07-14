Olson went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Olson knocked an RBI single in the third inning and drove in two more with another single in the fifth. He was stuck in a 3-for-25 (.120) slump with no RBI over his previous six games entering Sunday. Olson now has nine RBI over his last 17 games but all of those have come in three contests. He's slashing .262/.362/.468 with 61 RBI and 40 extra-base hits through 420 plate appearances this season.