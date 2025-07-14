Braves' Matt Olson: Drives in three runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olson went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Olson knocked an RBI single in the third inning and drove in two more with another single in the fifth. He was stuck in a 3-for-25 (.120) slump with no RBI over his previous six games entering Sunday. Olson now has nine RBI over his last 17 games but all of those have come in three contests. He's slashing .262/.362/.468 with 61 RBI and 40 extra-base hits through 420 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Braves' Matt Olson: Reaches five times in loss•
-
Braves' Matt Olson: Blasts grand slam•
-
Braves' Matt Olson: Continues to pile up RBI in June•
-
Braves' Matt Olson: Three more RBI in Thursday's win•
-
Braves' Matt Olson: Pushes hitting streak to nine games•
-
Braves' Matt Olson: Huge performance in rout•