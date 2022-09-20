Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over the Phillies.

Olson's stat line wasn't eye-popping from a fantasy standpoint by any means, but it was likely a welcome sight for his managers nonetheless amid a prolonged skid at the plate. Since mashing a three-run home run in a win over the Athletics on Sept. 6, Olson slashed .053/.122/.053 with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate over his subsequent 10 games. Even after the two-hit game, Olson is batting just .235, the lowest average of his career aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.