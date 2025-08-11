Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Marlins.

Olson got Atlanta on the board with a 419-foot blast in the fourth inning, marking his first homer since July 20. In 19 games between long balls, the first baseman hit just .247 with four doubles and five RBI. For the year, he's slashing .262/.363/.451 with 19 home runs, 70 RBI and 66 runs scored across 526 plate appearances.