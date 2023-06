Olson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional run and a walk in Saturday's 7-6 victory versus the Reds.

After homering twice Friday, Olson launched a two-run shot in the fourth inning Saturday. He's gone deep six times over his past eight contests, notching 12 RBI over that span. Olson's power surge has pushed his season homer total to 24, most in the National League and second only to Shohei Ohtani in MLB.