Olson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Friday's win over Seattle.

Olson opened the game's scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. He later belted a solo shot in the 8th inning, his 12th of the season and first sine May 9. The lefty slugger has multiple hits in two of his last three games after failing to accomplish that for 18 straight contests. Since the start of May, Olson has gone 13-for-62 (.210) with six extra-base hits.