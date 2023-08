Olson went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI during a 21-3 rout of the Mets in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The first baseman continued a power surge that has carried him to the major-league lead in homers with 42. Over his last 16 games, including a 1-for-4 showing with a walk and a run in Saturday's nightcap, Olson is batting .379 (22-for-58) with 10 long balls, 17 runs and 25 RBI.