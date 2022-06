Olson went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

He went back-to-back with Travis d'Arnaud in the first inning off Zack Wheeler to give Atlanta an early 2-0 lead, but it was Olson's blast off Andrew Bellatti in the eighth that provided the decisive run. The first baseman has two two-homer games in the last week, but they are his only long balls since June 13. On the season, Olson is batting .253 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI through 75 contests.