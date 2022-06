Olson went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 12-10 loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

Olson launched his ninth and 10th home runs of the season in an offensive onslaught. The three-run and two-run shots upped his season-long RBI total to 37. Olson has been performing in line with his career numbers since coming over to Atlanta from the Athletics in the offseason. He is now slashing .251/.353/.468 in 2022 compared to his .252/.348/.506 career line.