Olson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a second run scored in Thursday's 19-4 loss to Philadelphia.

Olson's sixth-inning blast was little more than window dressing, cutting Philadelphia's lead to 15-4 at the time. The first baseman has gone deep in consecutive games after a 14-game stretch where he batted .276 (16-for-58) with no homers and six doubles. On the year, Olson is up to 21 long balls, 75 RBI, 77 runs scored, one stolen base, 35 doubles and a .266/.364/.456 slash line through 134 contests.