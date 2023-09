Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Thursday's 8-5 victory against St. Louis.

Olson belted one of five Atlanta homers in the win, slugging a 410-foot shot to center field in the fifth inning. It was his fourth consecutive contest with a long ball, increasing his big-league lead in that category to 47. During the homer streak, Olson has gone 8-for-15 with four RBI and six runs scored.