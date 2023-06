Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

It was Olson's 21st homer of the year, tying him for third most in the league, and his fourth in nine games. He's gone 10-for-37 (.270) with a .974 OPS in that span. It's been another strong season for the 29-year-old Olson -- he's slashing .327/.403/.558 with 52 RBI and 52 runs scored across 329 plate appearances.