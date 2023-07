Olson went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, fie RB and four runs scored in Friday's win over Miami.

Olson knocked two of Atlanta's six homers in the huge victory, including a two-run shot in the first inning. After a slow start to the month, he ended June on a tear; the 29-year-old slugger slashed .310/.364/.589 with 11 long balls over the last 17 games of the month. He's up to an NL-leading 28 home runs with 67 RBI and a .924 OPS through 366 plate appearances.