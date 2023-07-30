Olson went 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBI in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Brewers.

Olson gave Atlanta a 5-3 lead in the third inning with a three-run homer off Colin Rea before putting them ahead 8-6 with a two-run, 431-foot blast in the eighth. Olson is now 7-for-19 (.368) with three long balls over his last five games. He's up to 35 homers on the season, four shy of Shohei Ohtani for the league lead. The 29-year-old Olson is now slashing .259/.361/.584 with a league-leading 88 RBI and 79 runs scored across 460 plate appearances this season.