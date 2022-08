Olson went 3-for-9 with two home runs and four RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Olson homered in each game of the doubleheader, bringing his total on the season to 24. He's now gone yard in three consecutive games and has at least one hit in eight of his last nine contests. For the season, Olson now has a .250/.337/.493 line across 505 plate appearances.