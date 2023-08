Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

His eighth-inning blast to right field off southpaw reliever Brooks Raley brought Atlanta to within a run, but the NL East leaders couldn't complete the comeback. Olson has been a juggernaut in August, slashing .362/.500/.851 through 13 games with seven home runs, 14 runs and 18 RBI to push him up to 43 homers and 107 RBI on the season -- both of which lead MLB.