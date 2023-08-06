Olson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Cubs.

Olson has maintained an impressive power surge lately, going 12-for-31 (.387) with seven homers and 17 RBI over his last nine games. He gave Atlanta a pair of leads in this game, but the Cubs continued to push back and went ahead for good in the fifth inning. The first baseman is up to 39 long balls this season, tying his career high and putting him one back of Shohei Ohtani for the major-league lead. Olson has added a .264/.370/.605 slash line with 97 RBI, 84 runs scored, one stolen base and 20 doubles through 109 contests.