Olson went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Olson got Atlanta on the board with a two-out double in the bottom of the first to score Ronald Acuna. The first baseman then carried on with his home run tear in the eighth, launching a solo shot to center field to give his team a 3-0 lead. Olson now has five home runs in his last six games to go along with 10 RBI and seven runs scored. His 26 long balls on the season currently leads the National League.