Olson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two total RBI in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Mets.

Olson sent Austin Riley home on a fourth-inning single, then launched a solo shot in the sixth. It was his 32nd homer of the year. He now has a home run in three straight games and in four of his last five. The two-hit outing also extended his hit streak to six game. During that span, Olson has gone 9-for-21 (.428) and has improved his batting average from .233 to .240.