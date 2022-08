Olson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mets.

The first baseman continued a power surge that has seen him leave the yard four times in the last six games and eight times in 24 contests since the All-Star break. Olson's up to 25 homers on the year, the fourth straight full season (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign) in which he's reached that plateau, and with 79 RBI through 118 games he's on pace for his second straight 100-RBI season.