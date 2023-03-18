Olson went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Both blasts came off Tanner Houck -- Olson crushed a solo shot to left-center field in the first inning before pulling a massive blast out of the ballpark entirely in the fifth for a two-run shot. The first baseman appears more than ready for Opening Day, hitting .444 (12-for-27) this spring with five homers and two doubles. He has drawn only one walk, but given how well he's been seeing the ball, it's hard to blame him for swinging away.