Olson went 1-for-2 with three walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

The first baseman hammered a hanging curveball from Nick Pivetta on the first pitch he saw in the first inning, and Boston pitchers wanted no part of him the rest of the night. Olson extended his hitting streak to seven games with the blast, his third in the last five contests and his 11th of the year, and despite a career-worst 33.3 percent strikeout rate so far in 2023, he's recorded an impressive .250/.382/.551 slash line with 29 RBI in 36 games.