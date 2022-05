Olson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

The first baseman has stumbled to a .203 batting average through 16 games in May (12-for-59), but Olson is still reaching base at a .338 clip thanks to a strong 16.9 percent walk rate, and eight of his 12 hits have gone for extra bases (six doubles and two homers). Expect more hits to start falling in for the 28-year-old as the weather continues to warm up.