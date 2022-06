Olson went 3-for-3 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Olson picked up a run on a Travis d'Arnaud homer in the first inning, then sent Austin Riley home on a double in the fifth. Olson had gone hitless in his last two games, but was perfect at the plate Sunday against the Cubs. The first baseman has a June batting average of .217, but the 3-for-3 outing helped raise his season batting average to .251.