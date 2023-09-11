Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

With the pair of base knocks, Olson closed out the weekend with his fifth multi-hit effort in a row. He slashed .611/.682/1.167 overall during that stretch with three home runs, seven RBI and seven runs and is now batting a career-best .277 on the season. Though teammate Ronald Acuna remains the heavy frontrunner for the National League MVP honors, Olson (48 home runs, 121 RBI and 112 runs in 142 games) has done his part to push the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman for a top-three spot in the balloting.