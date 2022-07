Olson went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Matty Two-Bags laced his major-league leading 32nd double of the season, five more than his closest competitors in the category Rafael Devers and Jose Ramirez. Olson has caught fire at the plate again, posting seven multi-hit performances in his last 16 games and slashing .311/.368/.639 over that stretch with four homers (and eight doubles) and 16 RBI.