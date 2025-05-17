Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 win over Boston.

It was just the first multi-hit game of the month by Olson, who did go deep for the fourth time in May. The All-Star first baseman has only four multi-hit efforts in 2025, and he's batting a mere .196 with seven RBI and seven runs scored over his last 56 at-bats. Olson is ninth in the National League in walks (29), however, and he figures to see a boost in RBI upside once Ronald Acuna (knee) is ready to make his season debut.