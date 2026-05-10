Olson went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Olson had gone hitless in consecutive contests for the first time this season entering Saturday. He snapped that drought with a two-hit game and also picked up his first steal of the campaign as a bonus. The first baseman has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball so far, batting .297 with a 1.025 OPS, 13 home runs, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored and 15 doubles. Don't expect much speed out of him -- he hasn't stolen more than one base in a season since he swiped four bags in 2021.