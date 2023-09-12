Olson went 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBI in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Phillies.

Olson got Atlanta on the board with a three-run homer off Michael Lorenzen in the third inning before adding a solo blast, his 50th of the season, in the sixth. Olson has been on a sensational run of late -- he's hit safely in nine straight games, going 17-for-33 (.515) with seven homers and 15 RBI in that span. He leads the league in both homers and RBI (127) while batting a career-best .279 with a 1.000 OPS through 645 plate appearances this season.