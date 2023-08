Olson went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

Olson reached in all four of his plate appearances and was the only Atlanta hitter to get on base more than once in the contest. The first baseman also plated his team's only run with a solo shot in the fifth inning. Olson has gone deep four times in his past four games, going 7-for-14 with nine RBI over that span.