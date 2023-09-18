Olson's home run during Saturday's win over the Marlins was his 52nd of the season, setting a new franchise record for Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Andruw Jones held the old record of 51, which he set in 2005. Olson leads the majors this season in both homers and RBI (129), and the biggest obstacle to him winning the NL MVP Award in 2023 could be the historic numbers put up by teammate Ronald Acuna (calf), who sits three long balls short of the first 40-60 season in baseball history.