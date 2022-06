Olson went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Arizona.

Olson put Atlanta ahead 3-2 in the fourth inning with a two-run homer, followed by a two-run double in the fifth. The first baseman has four multi-hit efforts in his last 13 games, going 15-for-49 (.306) in that span. The slugger is up to a solid .263/.373/.484 slash line with seven homers, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored and 23 doubles through 50 contests.