Olson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's loss to St. Louis.

Olson belted a solo shot to right-center field in the sixth inning for his 46th long ball of the campaign. That's a career-high total for the first baseman and the most in the majors. Olson also leads the league with 115 RBI while slashing .270/.375/.591 over 618 plate appearances.